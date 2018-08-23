Midway worker injured at Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A midway worker at the Kentucky State Fair has been injured and the ride where the employee worked has been removed from the fairgrounds.
North American Midway Entertainment and the Kentucky State Fair Board and state Agriculture Department said in news releases Thursday that the worker was injured while inspecting the Fireball's unloading platform. No guests were hurt.
An 18-year-old was killed and others injured when the Fireball broke apart last year in Ohio. News outlets reported an improved version was at the Kentucky State Fair this year.
The employee was taken to a hospital Saturday. The ride was shut down and taken off the property.
Spokeswoman Amy Girton of North American Midway Entertainment said she couldn't discuss the employee's information due to privacy laws but said the injuries weren't life-threatening.
All other rides have been inspected and are operating.
