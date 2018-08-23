Man found guilty of murder in Franklin stabbing

A Franklin man was found guilty Thursday by a Warren County jury of one count of murder and one count of felonious assault.

According to court documents, on Aug. 27, 2017, White stabbed Terry Hall at a residence in Franklin. White had been staying at the residence with a female. Hall was called to the home by the female to get White to leave. White and Hall began to argue when White grabbed a kitchen knife and began stabbing Hall.

Hall was stabbed at least 10 times by White and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Warren County Common Pleas Court Judge Timothy Tepe sentenced White to life in prison, with parole eligibility after 15 years.

