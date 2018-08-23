Shayna Hubers' testimony in murder retrial tells story of abuse, self-defense

Shayna Hubers took the stand Wednesday in her second murder trial. (FOX19 NOW)

Among other things, a text message from Ryan Poston to Shayna Hubers reading, "I could just kill you" came out in court Thursday as she testified in her murder retrial.

Hubers spent 7 1/2 hours on the witness stand Thursday while both the defense and prosecution zeroed in on Oct. 12, 2012, the night she is accused of shooting and killing Poston, her on-and-off boyfriend at the time.

Her testimony quickly turned to the perceived personal attacks made by Poston.

Shayna Hubers takes stand in murder retrial: 'I feared him'

"He said I was crazy and that I'm unstable and that everyone knows I'm crazy and I need help and I'm deranged," she said.

Hubers talked about how Poston would shove her around his Highland Heights condo and how he would disrespect her and her family.

"He made fun of my upbringing and my background and said that my family were stupid hillbillies from the mountains ... he was calling my mother names, making fun of her appearance. He called my mother a fat whore," she said.

The defense wanted Hubers to describe Poston's demeanor on the night he was shot and the two got into a fight.

"His eyes were completely black," she said.

Hubers said Poston forcibly grabbed her by the back of the head and wouldn't let go.

"I thought that he was either going to snap my neck or that my head was going to hit an object that was in front of me," she said.

Hubers said when she got away she sat down on the dining room floor and started to cry.

Forensics experts testified that Poston never stood up from the dining room chair where he was seated. Hubers told a different story.

"He was standing up from the chair and he was reaching across the table and I don't know if he was reaching for the gun or reaching for me but I was still sitting on the floor at this point in time and I got up off the floor and I grabbed the gun and shot him," she said.

Hubers shot Poston six times -- twice in the head.

In her nearly three-hour long police interview the night of the shooting, Hubers said she shot Poston again and again so he wouldn't suffer.

"When he was first shot he let out a really loud noise that sounded like an animal. It sounded like a bear. Some type of wild animal and it really freaked me out," she said.

With Hubers' testimony now finished, we are left wondering if any additional witnesses will be called. If not, we could hear closing arguments as early as Friday.

