What's with the baby doll heads lining that yard in Northside?

If you're driving by Knowlton Street in Northside, you're likely to see little baby doll heads hanging along a fence.

They belong to Lucia Jackson. She said she is not playing head games -- the idea came from her pops.

"The baby heads, he just randomly said, 'Hey look these fit. They are perfect.' And I was like, 'You're right, dad, these are perfect,'" she said.

Jackson said she is not clowning around. People in the neighborhood are headed her way to check them out.

"Every one of the neighbors that I know loves it," she said. "I mean, like, little kids walk by and they talk to the heads and love them. If they do disappear they ask me where they've gone. You will hear people yell at them as they walk by."

When she's not dealing with the occasional thefts of the baby dolls, she's trying to get ahead with her in-home business. She lives in her costume shop that's not open yet but has plenty of unusual items like purple animals, costumes, and every type of mask you can imagine.

It really all blends in with the type of neighborhood she calls home.

"We all treat each other with respect. We greet our neighbors on the street," she said.

