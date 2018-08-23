Area police officer charged with theft in office, drug trafficking

Authorities say the drugs were being pulled into the United States with a rope.Full Story >
Authorities say the drugs were being pulled into the United States with a rope.Full Story >
Lowcountry investigators have announced the arrest of two more people in connection to the murder of Ashley Murdaugh bringing the total number of arrests to six.Full Story >
Lowcountry investigators have announced the arrest of two more people in connection to the murder of Ashley Murdaugh bringing the total number of arrests to six.Full Story >
Police say the malfunctioning unit charged the room, shocking the victims as they tried to exit.Full Story >
Police say the malfunctioning unit charged the room, shocking the victims as they tried to exit.Full Story >
Torrential rains are buffeting the Big Island and Maui as Hurricane Lane continues its slow march toward the state as a massive Category 4 storm.Full Story >
Torrential rains are buffeting the Big Island and Maui as Hurricane Lane continues its slow march toward the state as a massive Category 4 storm.Full Story >
Karin Michels said the product is one of the worst foods you can eat.Full Story >
Karin Michels said the product is one of the worst foods you can eat.Full Story >