Area police officer charged with theft in office, drug trafficking

A former Colerain Township police officer stole medication from a residence while there on official business in late 2017, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil.

Ashley Meyer, an officer at the time, took the medication, detectives found. They said the medication was recovered after it had been offered up for sale.

Meyer left the Colerain Police Department and was hired by Forest Park police in May.

Meyer was arrested Thursday and subsequent search warrants were executed. Authorities say drugs recovered during those searches were sent to the Hamilton County Coroner’s lab for positive identification.

Meyer is an approximate 11 year veteran of law enforcement who resides in Colerain Township. She has been charged with theft in office, drug trafficking and drug possession -- all of which are felony offenses.

Meyer has been transported to the Hamilton County Justice Center to await arraignment.

