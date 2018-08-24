OSHA cites steel supply company after worker fatally injured

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) - Federal officials say a steel supply company in Ohio where an employee was fatally injured has been cited for allegedly failing to protect workers from tip-over hazards.
The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration said in a release Thursday that it cited National Material Company in Mansfield for a willful violation. Investigators determined six steel coils struck the employee after they tipped while being moved. Employee Andrew Cooper was killed Feb. 23.
OSHA has proposed the maximum $129,336 penalty. It says the company had three other non-injury tip-overs the past two years.
Michael Brennan, the company's director of environmental health and safety, says National Material is reviewing the citation and cooperating with OSHA. The company had no other immediate comment.
The company can contest the citation.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
