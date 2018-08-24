NB I-71/Lytle Tunnel closes nightly this weekend

Northbound Interstate 71 will close through Fort Washington Way and the Lytle Tunnel this weekend.

The closures will run 10 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday and the same times Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Detour around by taking northbound I-75 to eastbound Norwood Lateral to I-71 in either direction.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said it must close the highway to do maintenance and inspection work on I-71 and the tunnel.

Arrow signs and boards will be posted to alert motorists.

Drivers are asked to reduce speed as they approach.

Eastbound Fort Washington Way to US-50/Columbia Parkway will remain open.

