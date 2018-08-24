NB I-71/Lytle Tunnel closes nightly this weekend

Northbound Interstate 71 will close through Fort Washington Way and the Lytle Tunnel this weekend.
The closures will run 10 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday and the same times Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Detour around by taking northbound I-75 to eastbound Norwood Lateral to I-71 in either direction.
The Ohio Department of Transportation said it must close the highway to do maintenance and inspection work on I-71 and the tunnel.
Arrow signs and boards will be posted to alert motorists.
Drivers are asked to reduce speed as they approach.
Eastbound Fort Washington Way to US-50/Columbia Parkway will remain open.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.
The police chief apologized for the incident, saying they should have responded to the scene because the baby was in danger.Full Story >
The police chief apologized for the incident, saying they should have responded to the scene because the baby was in danger.Full Story >
Three people were injured when a camaro flew across a Pearl median and hit a school bus and car Thursday morning.Full Story >
Three people were injured when a camaro flew across a Pearl median and hit a school bus and car Thursday morning.Full Story >