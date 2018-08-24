Deputies: Driver OVI in crash into building

The crash caused minor damage to the building (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Matt Wood)

A motorist was arrested after crashing his car on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township early Friday. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Matt Wood)

A driver failed a field sobriety test and was placed into custody after authorities say he crashed his vehicle into a building early Friday.

His name and charges were not immediately available.

Rescue crews responded to the 7400 block of Beechmont Avenue near Five Mile Road for a report of a car into a building just before 3 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a Verizon building with minor damage and suspected the driver was intoxicated, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

