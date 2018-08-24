'Good God': Sheriff says man came to his office to 'show him the power of explosive mixture'

"Good God."

That was the reaction from Clermont County Sheriff Steve Leahy when he found out a man walked into the agency and asked to see him "so he could show him the power of an explosive mixture which he created,"according to a news release.

Glenn S. Kassen, 53, arrived around lunchtime Thursday, claiming to have mix of chemicals in his car at the sheriff's office public parking area, the release states.

Detectives said Kassen provided a detailed description of the chemical mix. They immediately summoned the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad to investigate.

Bomb technicians removed the mixture of chemicals from Kassen’s vehicle, collected samples and detonated the remaining chemical mixture at the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office firing range, according to the news release.

Authorities said they found more materials when they searched Kassen’s residence in the 2600 block of State Route 133 in Tate Township. The bomb squad took those to the firing range for detonation, too.

Kassen is held in lieu of $500,000 bond at the Clermont County Jail on a felony charge of Illegal assembly or possession of chemicals, or substances for the manufacturing of an explosive device, records show.

He is scheduled to appear in a Clermont County courtroom at 10 a.m. Friday.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.