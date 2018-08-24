Judge's orders ex-Clerk of Courts worker suing Aftab Pureval to stay quiet, for now

An ex-employee of Hamilton County Clerk of Courts who is suing her former boss, Aftab Pureval, over a non-disclosure agreement has to remain silent about him, at least for now, a federal judge ruled Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Susan Dlott rejected Brittney Heitman's request for a temporary restraining order to allow her to talk but she has yet to decide if the case will remain in federal court or return to Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas.

Both sides have until Sept. 12 to give the judge their written arguments to consider. It's not clear when she will reach a decision.

Pureval, a Democrat elected to the Clerk of Courts in 2016, is running for Congress against incumbent Republican U.S. State Rep. Steve Chabot.

Former clerk of courts worker sues Aftab Pureval over non-disclosure agreement

Brittney Heitman's lawsuit alleges breach of contract and money loss.

Heitman wants a judge to toss out the contract that terminated her employment and required her to stay quiet.

Her suit contends Pureval has broken the agreement by making disparaging comments about her, claiming in media interviews that he was ridding the courthouse of political patronage and "make work" jobs.

She also claims the agreement isn’t legal or enforceable and violates her constitutional rights.

Pureval was the first Democrat elected to oversee the office in more than 100 years when he unseated the longtime Republican incumbent, Tracy Winkler, in Nov. 2016.

Heitman was fired in Feb. 2017 along with 12 other longtime clerk of courts employees, county records show.

They were terminated with non-disclosure agreements at a cost of $116,504.12 to the clerk's office.

Another 12 workers resigned, starting in late 2016, and three retired.

Heitman signed a non-disclosure days after she was officially notified of her termination. It required her to waive her right to sue the clerk of courts in exchange for receiving a severance package of $4,808.26, according to her suit.

Heitman, the clerk of courts and Pureval also agreed to a non-disparagement clause in the contract that said neither could make any statements that are disparaging, derogatory or negative about one another.

“If Employer or Employee are asked by a third party about Employee’s departure, they will state only that the Employer decided to make a change in leadership,” the agreement reads.

Heitman is a still a county employee.

After losing her job at the clerk’s office, she found one that year as an accountant in the county’s facilities department.

Her attorney accuses Pureval of using his office as a weapon against his critics.

Pureval's campaign spokeswoman blames Chabot "and his cronies' for bring a lawsuit she calls frivolous.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office provides legal representation for the county and clerk of courts.

A spokeswoman for their office told FOX19 NOW earlier this year they were not involved in the non-disclosures.

Pureval and his transition team of about a dozen people received pro bono services from attorneys with the private law firm Freking Myers & Reul.

We asked Prosecutor Joe Deters and a spokesman for his office Thursday if the non-disclosures are legal and enforceable.

Neither responded.

