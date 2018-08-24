OVI checkpoints set for tonight in Tri-State - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

OVI checkpoints set for tonight in Tri-State

By Melissa Neeley, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Flickr Flickr
BLUE ASH, OH (FOX19) -

Officers in the Tri-State will be out looking for impaired drivers Friday.

OVI task forces in Hamilton and Butler counties will set up checkpoints in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes.

Hamilton County

Location: Blue Ash, Plainfield Road just south of SR 126

Time: 9 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Butler County

Location: Hamilton, 2200 block of S. Erie Hwy.

Time: 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Police ask that those who consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before drinking.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly