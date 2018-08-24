OVI checkpoints set for tonight in Tri-State

Officers in the Tri-State will be out looking for impaired drivers Friday.

OVI task forces in Hamilton and Butler counties will set up checkpoints in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes.

Hamilton County

Location: Blue Ash, Plainfield Road just south of SR 126

Time: 9 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Butler County

Location: Hamilton, 2200 block of S. Erie Hwy.

Time: 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Police ask that those who consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before drinking.

