Lockdown lifted at 2 Walnut Hills schools

Lockdowns have been lifted at two schools in Walnut Hills, Cincinnati police said.

Frederick Douglas School on Park Avenue and Spencer Education Center on Alms Street were locked down as a precaution over a nearby domestic violence situation just after 8:30 a.m.

The incident did not involve anyone at the school, said Lt. Steve Saunders, police spokesman.

Police with a K-9 conducted a thorough search of woods, but did not find the suspect.

A victim was hurt in the domestic violence incident, but the injuries are considered non-life threatening.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story as information develops.

NOW: Cincinnati Police searching for a man involved in a domestic violence situation in Walnut Hills. Nearby Frederick Douglas School and Spencer Academy are on lockdown as a result. Live updates on @FOX19 Now. pic.twitter.com/SfmhJn2pmV — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) August 24, 2018

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.