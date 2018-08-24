Lockdown lifted at 2 Walnut Hills schools - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Lockdown lifted at 2 Walnut Hills schools

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Cincinnati police block Park Avenue in Walnut Hills Friday morning. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Robert Guaderrama) Cincinnati police block Park Avenue in Walnut Hills Friday morning. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Robert Guaderrama)
WALNUT HILLS (FOX19) -

Lockdowns have been lifted at two schools in Walnut Hills, Cincinnati police said.

Frederick Douglas School on Park Avenue and Spencer Education Center on Alms Street were locked down as a precaution over a nearby domestic violence situation just after 8:30 a.m.

The incident did not involve anyone at the school, said Lt. Steve Saunders, police spokesman.

Police with a K-9 conducted a thorough search of woods, but did not find the suspect.

A victim was hurt in the domestic violence incident, but the injuries are considered non-life threatening. 

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story as information develops.

