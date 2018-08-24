More positive West Nile virus tests among mosquitoes in Clermont Co.

More mosquitoes in Clermont County are testing positive for West Nile virus.
The Clermont County Public Health Department reports that there have been 10 positive tests among trapped mosquitoes for West Nile virus.
“With a higher number of mosquitoes carrying the virus this year, the chances of being bitten by an infected mosquito are higher too,” said Health Commissioner Julianne Nesbit.
Statewide, there have been 1,984 positive tests for West Nile Virus in mosquitoes, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
The virus has been found in mosquito populations in 51 of Ohio’s 88 counties, said state health officials.
Several Ohio counties have also seen an increase in cases in 2018 from past years.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, West Nile Virus is a disease that can spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.
“We encourage everyone to protect themselves from being bitten,and get rid of places for mosquitoes to lay their eggs,” said Nesbit.
The state health department reported only about 20 percent of the people infected with the virus will have symptoms of the illness that includes:
The type of mosquito that most commonly carries West Nile virus likes to lay eggs in small areas of standing water like ditches, clogged rain gutters, flower pots, buckets, or other containers that can hold rainwater.
The state health department recommends the following to protect yourself from mosquito bites:
For more information and the most up-to-date numbers of mosquitoes trapped visit the Ohio Department of Health’s website.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.
John McCain, best known as a Vietnam POW and Republican defense hawk, lost his bid for the White House to Illinois Sen. Barack Obama in 2008.Full Story >
John McCain, best known as a Vietnam POW and Republican defense hawk, lost his bid for the White House to Illinois Sen. Barack Obama in 2008.Full Story >
A security guard had sex with a corpse in a hospital storage room, according to Shelby County Sheriff's Office.Full Story >
A security guard had sex with a corpse in a hospital storage room, according to Shelby County Sheriff's Office.Full Story >
A North Carolina man accused of sending a number of women threatening text messages since the middle of May has been arrested by North Myrtle Beach police.Full Story >
A North Carolina man accused of sending a number of women threatening text messages since the middle of May has been arrested by North Myrtle Beach police.Full Story >
Sources tell The Associated Press that the National Enquirer kept a safe containing documents on hush-money payments and other damaging stories it killed as part of its cozy relationship with Donald Trump.Full Story >
Sources tell The Associated Press that the National Enquirer kept a safe containing documents on hush-money payments and other damaging stories it killed as part of its cozy relationship with Donald Trump.Full Story >
Torrential rains are buffeting the Big Island and Maui as Hurricane Lane continues its slow march toward the state as a massive Category 4 storm.Full Story >
Torrential rains are buffeting the Big Island and Maui as Hurricane Lane continues its slow march toward the state as a massive Category 4 storm.Full Story >