More positive West Nile virus tests among mosquitoes in Clermont Co.

More mosquitoes in Clermont County are testing positive for West Nile virus.

The Clermont County Public Health Department reports that there have been 10 positive tests among trapped mosquitoes for West Nile virus.

“With a higher number of mosquitoes carrying the virus this year, the chances of being bitten by an infected mosquito are higher too,” said Health Commissioner Julianne Nesbit.

Statewide, there have been 1,984 positive tests for West Nile Virus in mosquitoes, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The virus has been found in mosquito populations in 51 of Ohio’s 88 counties, said state health officials.

Several Ohio counties have also seen an increase in cases in 2018 from past years.





According to the Ohio Department of Health, West Nile Virus is a disease that can spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.

“We encourage everyone to protect themselves from being bitten,and get rid of places for mosquitoes to lay their eggs,” said Nesbit.

The state health department reported only about 20 percent of the people infected with the virus will have symptoms of the illness that includes:

Fever

Headache

Body aches

Vomiting and nausea

The type of mosquito that most commonly carries West Nile virus likes to lay eggs in small areas of standing water like ditches, clogged rain gutters, flower pots, buckets, or other containers that can hold rainwater.



The state health department recommends the following to protect yourself from mosquito bites:

Use an EPA-registered insect repellent when going outside

Wear long sleeves and long pants

Treat your clothes with permethrin to repel mosquitoes

Avoid being outside during peak biting times – early morning and evening

Get rid of any containers that can hold water

Use a mosquito dunk or larvicide for areas of standing water that can’t be drained

Keep grass in your yard cut short

Make sure your doors and windows have screens to keep mosquitoes out of your house

For more information and the most up-to-date numbers of mosquitoes trapped visit the Ohio Department of Health’s website.

