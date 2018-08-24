Middletown man accused of hanging, beating cat to death

A Middletown man is facing felony animal cruelty charges because the Butler County Dog Warden said he hung and then beat a young cat to death.

Andrew Chilton, 19, is charged with cruelty to companion animals.

Warden Kurt Merbs said Chilton's ex-girlfriend contacted the warden's office after she was sent a link to a Google photos webpage that she said included photos of her deceased cat.

In the photos, the cat, Merbs said, can be seen hanging from a noose in a basement. In other pictures, the cat appears to be bloody, beaten, and deceased.

Merbs said his office launched an investigation and discovered that Chilton had hung the cat from the noose, and when that didn't kill it, he beat the cat to death with an object.

"This is probably the first time where I've had an animal that was hung," said Merbs.

Merbs described the cat as not a kitten, but young enough to not be an adult cat.

Investigators believe Chilton killed the cat to seek revenge against his ex, who he also has a child with and a second on the way, and then sent her a link to the photos to be vindictive.

Chilton, according to Merbs, admitted to killing the animal, but claims he was drunk and that it had nothing to do with his ex. Merbs also said that Chilton, while confessing, laughed about what he had done.

"It was very disturbing," said Merbs. "To know someone is capable of something like that is scary."

Merbs said Chilton has been arrested and will likely be heading to the Middletown Jail where he will await his first court appearance, which could be Friday.

