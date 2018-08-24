Columbus police ID woman, officer in fatal shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Police in Ohio's capital city have released the identities of a woman fatally shot inside an unmarked police vehicle and the officer who killed her.
Columbus police say 30-year veteran Andrew Mitchell was addressing prostitution complaints Thursday morning when he took 23-year-old Donna Castleberry into custody. Police say Castleberry stabbed Mitchell in the hand with a knife during an altercation inside the vehicle, prompting Mitchell to fire multiple shots.
Castleberry died at a hospital. Mitchell was hospitalized for his wound.
A judge issued an arrest warrant for Castleberry on Tuesday when she failed to appear for sentencing on a misdemeanor soliciting charge in Franklin County Municipal Court.
