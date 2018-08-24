Trump arrives in Ohio to tour hospital, address state GOP

By KEN THOMAS

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - President Donald Trump has arrived in Ohio to tour a hospital and address state Republicans.

Trump traveled to Columbus on Friday with his wife, Melania. The couple was to tour the neonatal intensive care unit at Nationwide Children's Hospital to learn about treatment for babies affected by the opioid epidemic.

Trump was then peeling off to attend a fundraiser for Rep. Jim Renacci (reh-NAY'-see), who's challenging Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown this fall.

The president is also headlining the Ohio Republican Party's state dinner before returning to Washington.

Trump last visited Ohio on Aug. 4 to rally for U.S. House candidate Troy Balderson, a GOP state senator.

Balderson was certified Friday as the winner of a special election to fill the unexpired term of a longtime Republican congressman.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.