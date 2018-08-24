WATCH LIVE: Cincinnati police officer injured in shooting

An officer was injured in a shooting in East Walnut Hills. (File)

A Cincinnati police officer was injured in a shooting on Victory Parkway Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 2600 block of Victory Parkway in East Walnut Hills.

Mobile users can watch live here

This is a look at the scene near the 2600 Block of Victory Pkwy where an officer was shot earlier today. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/kFzLfb4u6O — Ken Brown (@Fox19KenBrown) August 24, 2018

The officer was taken to UC Medical Center.

Sources told FOX19 NOW the male officer was shot in the arm.

"Word spreads quickly in terms of when a police officer is down. If you're not at work, you still respond to the scene to see what you can do to help," State Senator Cecil Thomas said.

RIGHT NOW: hospital security heard saying “I want to make sure ambulance gets through” @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/TdNdDDPOQK — Maytal Levi (@MaytalLeviWXIX) August 24, 2018

The officer's condition is not known at this time.

According to police, a possible suspect was also shot at the scene.

There is a large police presence in the area.

No other details were immediately known.

