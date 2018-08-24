WATCH LIVE: Cincinnati police officer injured in shooting - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

WATCH LIVE: Cincinnati police officer injured in shooting

An officer was injured in a shooting in East Walnut Hills. (File) An officer was injured in a shooting in East Walnut Hills. (File)
EAST WALNUT HILLS, OH (FOX19) -

A Cincinnati police officer was injured in a shooting on Victory Parkway Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 2600 block of Victory Parkway in East Walnut Hills. 

The officer was taken to UC Medical Center.

Sources told FOX19 NOW the male officer was shot in the arm. 

"Word spreads quickly in terms of when a police officer is down. If you're not at work, you still respond to the scene to see what you can do to help," State Senator Cecil Thomas said. 

The officer's condition is not known at this time. 

According to police, a possible suspect was also shot at the scene. 

There is a large police presence in the area. 

No other details were immediately known. 

