WATCH LIVE: Cincinnati police officer injured in shooting

"Good God." That was the reaction from Clermont County Sheriff Steve Leahy when he found out a man walked into the agency and asked to see him "so he could show him the power of an explosive mixture which he created,"according to a Facebook post.Full Story >
"Good God." That was the reaction from Clermont County Sheriff Steve Leahy when he found out a man walked into the agency and asked to see him "so he could show him the power of an explosive mixture which he created,"according to a Facebook post.Full Story >
A K-9 officer's death is related to his handler leaving him in his vehicle for several hours while he took part in a police training, Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said in a press conference Thursday.Full Story >
A K-9 officer's death is related to his handler leaving him in his vehicle for several hours while he took part in a police training, Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said in a press conference Thursday.Full Story >
A Richland County man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for what law enforcement called a brutal sexual assault of an 85-year-old woman.Full Story >
A Richland County man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for what law enforcement called a brutal sexual assault of an 85-year-old woman.Full Story >
Imagine going to a courthouse only to confirm that those divorce papers you recently discovered really have been filed and the divorce has been granted.Full Story >
Imagine going to a courthouse only to confirm that those divorce papers you recently discovered really have been filed and the divorce has been granted.Full Story >
A security guard had sex with a corpse in a hospital storage room, according to Shelby County Sheriff's Office.Full Story >
A security guard had sex with a corpse in a hospital storage room, according to Shelby County Sheriff's Office.Full Story >