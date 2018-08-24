Cincinnati police officer shot, possible suspect killed - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Cincinnati police officer shot, possible suspect killed

By DAN SEWELL
Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) - Police say a Cincinnati officer has been wounded and a possible suspect killed during an exchange of gunfire.

Chief Eliot Isaac said at the scene Friday that the officer had an arm wound that's not considered life-threatening. The possible suspect was dead at the scene.

Isaac said officers were trying to serve a felony warrant when gunfire broke out around 3:40 p.m. He didn't immediately have other details. He said police would provide more information this weekend after further investigation.

The officer was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police closed a section of Victory Parkway in the city's East Walnut Hills neighborhood.

