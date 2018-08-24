Missing person case leads investigators to Liberty Twp field whe - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Missing person case leads investigators to Liberty Twp field where body found

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

Investigators are working to find out whether a body found in a Liberty Township field Friday is linked to a missing person case out of West Chester.

Ellen Weik, 23, was reported missing to West Chester police Aug. 1 by her mother. Police have been following leads related to the case, enlisting the help of the FBI, BCI, and Butler County deputies given the size and scope of the investigation.

Those leads brought investigators to a field in Liberty Township on Friday, at 6451 Milliken Road.

Authorities say it is not yet clear if the discovery of the body has any connection to the missing person case.

