Missing person case leads investigators to Liberty Twp field where body found

Investigators are working to find out whether a body found in a Liberty Township field Friday is linked to a missing person case out of West Chester.

Ellen Weik, 23, was reported missing to West Chester police Aug. 1 by her mother. Police have been following leads related to the case, enlisting the help of the FBI, BCI, and Butler County deputies given the size and scope of the investigation.

Those leads brought investigators to a field in Liberty Township on Friday, at 6451 Milliken Road.

Authorities say it is not yet clear if the discovery of the body has any connection to the missing person case.

FOX19 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

BREAKING NOW: Police searching Liberty Twp farm property - hope to learn more from investigators shortly at a news conference @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/2IezB2xF7k — Stef DiPietrantonio (@StefDFOX19Now) August 24, 2018

BREAKING: West Chester Police Chief Herzog “We’ll be here all night if we have to” looking for more evidence after body found on farm property. Body is unidentifiable - could it be 23 yr old Ellen Weik? Missing since Aug 1st @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/suF544zbXE — Stef DiPietrantonio (@StefDFOX19Now) August 25, 2018

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.