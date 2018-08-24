Support pours in for officer shot in arm; 'more than just a scratch,' says union president

On Friday afternoon, law enforcement cruisers lined the Emergency Room entrance at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

From fire officials to off-duty police officers, the hospital was flooding with support after a Cincinnati police officer was shot in the arm at a scene in Walnut Hills. Officers were serving the suspect with a felony warrant when the shooting happened in the 2600 block of Victory Parkway in East Walnut Hills around 3:40 p.m.

The male officer was taken to UCMC after he was struck in the arm. Police said his injury appears to be non life-threatening.

Fraternal Order of Police President Dan Hils said the officer is alert and sharp.

“It was an attempt to serve a felony warrant," said Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac. "As they encountered the individual, shots were fired. The officer was shot in the arm -- we expect him to make a full recovery. We do have a suspect that is deceased."

The Hamilton County Coroner says the suspect was in his mid 20s and was shot multiple times. Mayor John Cranley said the suspect is a known violent offender.

Hils said the officer will need surgery on his arm.

"It's more than just a scratch," he said.

Hils says when he got the phone call he thought the worst.

"You want to be able to end your career and never hear about it again and you know what I',m talking about, losing one of our brothers or sisters," he said.

Hils is referring to when Officer Sonny Kim was shot and killed by a suspect three years ago. This week has been a difficult one already for the department having lost Capt. Kimberly Williams to breast cancer several days ago.

"This is what we do. This is a tough job and it comes in spurts and right now like I said this is a tough time," said Hils.

