Former pastor claims sex abuse against televangelist

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - A lawsuit filed by a former associate pastor at an Ohio megachurch claims televangelist Ernest Angley sexually abused and harassed him over a 10-year period starting in 2004.
The allegations detailed in a complaint filed Wednesday in Akron by Brock Miller, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, were previously reported by the Akron Beacon Journal in January.
Miller claims Angley, who recently turned 97, forced him in 2004 to get a vasectomy as a condition of his employment, inspected his genitals and repeatedly asked questions of a sexual nature at Angley's Grace Cathedral in Cuyahoga Falls. The lawsuit alleges Angley made Miller lie on a bed while the televangelist massaged him.
Angley didn't respond to requests for comment from WOIO-TV and the Beacon Journal.
The lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Investigators are working to find out whether a body found in a Liberty Township field Friday is linked to a missing person case out of West Chester.Full Story >
Investigators are working to find out whether a body found in a Liberty Township field Friday is linked to a missing person case out of West Chester.Full Story >
A Cincinnati mother "was viciously mauled" by her pit bull and killed this week, Hamilton County's coroner announced Thursday.Full Story >
A Cincinnati mother "was viciously mauled" by her pit bull and killed this week, Hamilton County's coroner announced Thursday.Full Story >
A suspect who was shot in an officer-involved shooting Friday has died, police told FOX19 NOW.Full Story >
A suspect who was shot in an officer-involved shooting Friday has died, police told FOX19 NOW.Full Story >
On Friday afternoon, law enforcement cruisers lined the Emergency Room entrance at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.Full Story >
On Friday afternoon, law enforcement cruisers lined the Emergency Room entrance at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.Full Story >
Among other things, a text message from Ryan Poston to Shayna Hubers reading, "I could just kill you" came out in court Thursday as she testified in her murder retrial.Full Story >
Among other things, a text message from Ryan Poston to Shayna Hubers reading, "I could just kill you" came out in court Thursday as she testified in her murder retrial.Full Story >