2 nursing home workers plead guilty in elderly woman's death

OTTAWA, Ohio (AP) - Two former Ohio nursing home employees have pleaded guilty in the death of a 76-year-old woman who wandered outside in January and died of hypothermia.
The Courier reports 36-year-old Rachel Friesel and 20-year-old Destini Fenbert, both of Pandora, pleaded guilty Thursday in Putnam County to felony forgery and misdemeanor gross patient neglect. The county prosecutor has recommended that the women receive probation.
Authorities say Friesel and Fenbert falsified a log showing someone had checked on Phyllis Campbell, who had dementia, at 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Jan. 7. Investigators learned that Campbell left the building around 12:30 a.m. Her body was found outside eight hours later. The overnight low was 2 degrees below zero.
A third ex-employee awaits trial in November.
The women's attorneys couldn't be immediately reached Saturday.
Information from: The Courier, http://www.thecourier.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Investigators are working to find out whether a body found in a Liberty Township field Friday is linked to a missing person case out of West Chester.Full Story >
Investigators are working to find out whether a body found in a Liberty Township field Friday is linked to a missing person case out of West Chester.Full Story >
A Cincinnati mother "was viciously mauled" by her pit bull and killed this week, Hamilton County's coroner announced Thursday.Full Story >
A Cincinnati mother "was viciously mauled" by her pit bull and killed this week, Hamilton County's coroner announced Thursday.Full Story >
A suspect who was shot in an officer-involved shooting Friday has died, police told FOX19 NOW.Full Story >
A suspect who was shot in an officer-involved shooting Friday has died, police told FOX19 NOW.Full Story >
On Friday afternoon, law enforcement cruisers lined the Emergency Room entrance at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.Full Story >
On Friday afternoon, law enforcement cruisers lined the Emergency Room entrance at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.Full Story >
Among other things, a text message from Ryan Poston to Shayna Hubers reading, "I could just kill you" came out in court Thursday as she testified in her murder retrial.Full Story >
Among other things, a text message from Ryan Poston to Shayna Hubers reading, "I could just kill you" came out in court Thursday as she testified in her murder retrial.Full Story >