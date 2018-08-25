Court records: West Chester murderer's criminal past includes public indecency

West Chester police arrested Michael Strouse, 23, for the murder of Ellen Weik, 23. (West Chester Police)

The man charged with the murder of a missing West Chester woman has a long history of run-ins with the law.

Butler County court records show Michael Strouse, 29, has five other criminal charges on his record, including indecent exposure, that go back a decade..

Strouse was arrested and charged with the murder of Ellen Weik, 23, around 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

MORE: Man charged with murder of missing West Chester woman

Weik was reported missing by her mother Aug.1, West Chester police say.

Friday evening, police were investigating a body found in a field in at 6451 Miliken Road in Liberty Township to determine if it was Weik.

Court records show that Strouse's criminal history dates back to November, 2008 when he was charged with identity fraud and theft. Strouse was arrested again in November, 2014 on burglary charges.

A public indecency charge in June of 2015 led to a mental health evaluation and court mandated "followup treatment" for one year, records show.

The most recent charges on Strouse's record are possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and a drug possession charge on May 25, 2017.

Police said Strouse 'knowingly' possessed marijuana, along with a glass smoking pipe that had residue inside.

Despite his five previous charges, Strouse only served one day in jail a Butler County jail. That stay in jail was for the 2008 identity fraud charge.

Barb Wilson with West Chester police said they don't plan to release any additional information about Strouse's arrest or Weik's death until Monday.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.