SWAT situation in Reading prompts police to order shelter in place

Reading police say a SWAT situation prompted them to put out a shelter in place alert Saturday morning. (File)

A SWAT situation in Reading caused police to order people to shelter in place around 7 a.m. Saturday.

Reading Police Chief Scott Snow said the SWAT situation was on McGuire Lane and Hunt Road.

Along with the shelter in place alert, Snow asked people in the area not to post pictures of officers or give out details about the officers' movements.

The SWAT situation ended around 8:50 a.m., police say, when the suspect surrendered peacefully. They say the person is now safely in custody.

Reading police stayed on the scene for a short time after the situation ended but neighbors were allowed to come out of their shelter, police say.

It's unknown what caused the SWAT situation.

FOX19 NOW will continue to follow this developing story.

