Police: Man arrested after robbing downtown credit union

By Avery Jennings, Digital Content Producer
Terrance Ware (Cincinnati PD) Terrance Ware (Cincinnati PD)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

A man has been arrested after police say he robbed a credit union in Downtown Cincinnati on Friday.

Terrance Ware, 28, was arrested Saturday.

Police responded to the New Horizons Credit Union on Vine Street around 1:10 p.m. Friday, according to a press release.

They say Ware presented a note to the teller that day demanding cash.

A weapon was mentioned but the teller did not see it, according to police.

Ware is charged with robbery, a second-degree felony.

