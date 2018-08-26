Historic landmark train terminal closing temporarily

CINCINNATI (AP) - The Union Terminal will be closed Oct. 22-Nov. 1 as restoration work on the national historic landmark nears completion in Cincinnati.
The $224 million project began more than two years ago. The Art Deco style train terminal that opened in 1933 houses museums, exhibits, a movie theater and a Cincinnati history library and archives.
The children's museum and special exhibits on chocolate and guitars are expected to reopen Nov. 2. The public opening of the grand rotunda and more exhibits and attractions is planned for Nov. 17.
