Bengals, Bills bro-mance lives on thanks to donation from Andy, JJ Dalton

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus, left, and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton, right, exchange jerseys after an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)

Andy and JJ Dalton are continuing their newfound friendship with Buffalo Bills fans.

Bills fans donated more than $400,000 to the Andy and JJ Dalton Foundation in January after the Bengals helped send the Bills to the playoffs for the first time in 17 years.

Sunday, JJ Dalton presented a donation to the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center's Pediatric Department and their Angel Fund.

The foundation says the Angel Fund provides grants to families that help with financial burdens during cancer treatments.

This donation is just the latest in a now nearly year-long "bro-mance" of sorts between the NFL teams.

In January, the Bengals beat the Baltimore Ravens, eliminating them from Super Bowl contention and creating a spot for Buffalo.

The Bills were so grateful, they sent a truck full of their famous buffalo wings to Cincinnati as their way of saying 'thank you.'

The opponents-turned-friends will square off against each other on the gridiron at 4 p.m. Sunday in Buffalo for a preseason game.