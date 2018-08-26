Questions raised about fate of older texts on coach's phone

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS and JIM VERTUNO

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Open records experts say any attempt by Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer to eliminate older text messages on his phone to hide information would be without question illegal.

A university investigation says Meyer discussed ways to change the settings on his phone to eliminate messages older than a year as a story broke Aug. 1 that centered on messages he may have received about domestic violence allegations against assistant coach Zach Smith.

Investigators said they couldn't determine if the settings were changed or if messages older than a year were on the phone at the time.

Fred Gittes is a veteran open records lawyer in Columbus. He says any elimination of texts on Meyer's university-issued phone related to his coaching responsibility would break Ohio's open records law.

