Public safety chief to leave job as Ohio leadership changes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's public safety director says he plans to leave the department as a new governor takes office in a few months.
Ohio Department of Public Safety Director John Born shared his plans in a recent video message for employees. He says as the administration changes, it's time "for a new generation of leadership and ideas."
Born has led the department since 2013, when he was appointed by Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik). Born previously served as superintendent of the State Highway Patrol, one of the department's six divisions.
The others are Ohio Homeland Security; the Ohio Emergency Management Agency; Ohio Emergency Medical Services; the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles; and the Office of Criminal Justice Services.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Andy and JJ Dalton are continuing their newfound friendship with Buffalo Bills fans.Full Story >
Andy and JJ Dalton are continuing their newfound friendship with Buffalo Bills fans.Full Story >
U.S. Senators representing the Tri-State are mourning the death of their colleague Sen. John McCain.Full Story >
U.S. Senators representing the Tri-State are mourning the death of their colleague Sen. John McCain.Full Story >
The Hamilton County Prosecutor's office is investigating possible sexual misconduct by a female staff member at Moeller High School, Prosecutor Joe Deters said Saturday.Full Story >
The Hamilton County Prosecutor's office is investigating possible sexual misconduct by a female staff member at Moeller High School, Prosecutor Joe Deters said Saturday.Full Story >
A suspect who was shot in an officer-involved shooting Friday has died, police told FOX19 NOW.Full Story >
A suspect who was shot in an officer-involved shooting Friday has died, police told FOX19 NOW.Full Story >
A man has been arrested after police say he robbed a credit union in Downtown Cincinnati on Friday.Full Story >
A man has been arrested after police say he robbed a credit union in Downtown Cincinnati on Friday.Full Story >