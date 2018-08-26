Family: Missing OTR man may be without medication

Cincinnati police say Ronald Eugene Turner has not been seen since Friday night in Over-the-Rhine (Cincinnati police)

The family of a man missing from the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood are worried that he may be without his medication, police say.

Cincinnati police put out a missing adult alert for Ronald Eugene Turner, 37.

Turner was last seen in the 1300 block of Vine Street around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

His sister says she's concerned because she hasn't heard from him.

Turner's family says he is in good physical and mental health, but says he is on daily medication and they want to make sure he has it with him and is O.K.

He is described as being 5 feet 10 inches in height, weighing 200 pounds. Turner has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.