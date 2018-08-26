Police charge man suspected in missing woman's death

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - Police say a man suspected in the death of a missing Ohio woman has been arrested on a murder charge.
West Chester police say 29-year-old Michael Strouse, of Liberty Township, was arrested Saturday, a day after police found a body in a field in Liberty Township. The Butler County Coroner's Office will positively identify the body. But the county prosecutor told the Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News he's "100 percent confident" the body is that of Ellen Weik based on evidence.
The 23-year-old West Chester Township woman was reported missing Aug. 1.
Prosecutor Michael Gmoser (MOH'-zur) said he made the decision to charge Strouse after police questioned the suspect. Gmoser declined to discuss Strouse's statements to police.
County jail records show Strouse was in jail Sunday. They don't show an attorney for him.
Information from: MIDDLETOWN: Hamilton-Middletown Journal News , http://www.journal-news.com
