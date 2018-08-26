Police:15-year-old girl fatally shot; teen boy arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Police in Ohio say a 15-year-old girl has been fatally shot and a 16-year-old boy has been arrested on a charge of murder in her death.
Columbus police say officers were called to a reported shooting just after 8 p.m. Saturday and found that 15-year-old Tamara Lynette Dodson had been shot and was in critical condition. Police say she was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries.
Authorities said they detained several people at the scene. Police say investigators gathered enough evidence to arrest and charge the 16-year-old boy in the shooting.
The Associated Press doesn't generally name juveniles charged with crimes.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Bengals veteran left tackle Cordy Glenn left Sunday's game in the first quarter with a right shoulder injury.Full Story >
Bengals veteran left tackle Cordy Glenn left Sunday's game in the first quarter with a right shoulder injury.Full Story >
A video has surfaced from inside the mass shooting that took place at a Madden online gaming tournament in Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday.Full Story >
A video has surfaced from inside the mass shooting that took place at a Madden online gaming tournament in Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday.Full Story >
Andy and JJ Dalton are continuing their newfound friendship with Buffalo Bills fans.Full Story >
Andy and JJ Dalton are continuing their newfound friendship with Buffalo Bills fans.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
The family of a man missing from the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood are worried that he may be without his medication, police say.Full Story >
The family of a man missing from the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood are worried that he may be without his medication, police say.Full Story >