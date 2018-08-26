Police:15-year-old girl fatally shot; teen boy arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Police in Ohio say a 15-year-old girl has been fatally shot and a 16-year-old boy has been arrested on a charge of murder in her death.

Columbus police say officers were called to a reported shooting just after 8 p.m. Saturday and found that 15-year-old Tamara Lynette Dodson had been shot and was in critical condition. Police say she was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

Authorities said they detained several people at the scene. Police say investigators gathered enough evidence to arrest and charge the 16-year-old boy in the shooting.

The Associated Press doesn't generally name juveniles charged with crimes.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.