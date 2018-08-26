GRAPHIC VIDEO: Shots ring out in live stream from mass shooting - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

GRAPHIC VIDEO: Shots ring out in live stream from mass shooting in FL

Posted by Melissa Neeley, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Ninkat/Twitter) (Source: Ninkat/Twitter)
JACKSONVILLE, FL (FOX19) -

A video has surfaced from inside the mass shooting that took place at a Madden online gaming tournament in Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday.

A Twitter user called Ninkat posted a live video stream of competitors playing the game, which ends with chilling audio of the gunman. 

You can watch the video here:

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

