Bengals offensive lineman Cordy Glenn leaves game with injury

Bengals veteran left tackle Cordy Glenn left Sunday's game in the first quarter with a right shoulder injury.



He has been declared out for the rest of the game.



The Bengals acquired Glenn from the Bills in the offseason despite his recent injuries and were hoping he would be the anchor on the left side of the offensive line.



