Indiana hailstorm causes severe damage

On Saturday, Greensburg, Indiana had thunderstorms that brought heavy rainfall, flooding, lightning and extremely large pieces of hail.

The largest hail reported was 2.75 inches, which is the size of a baseball.

This hail was strong enough to break the windows of cars and caused a lot of damage throughout Greensburg.

Hail has been reported four times in Greensburg in 2018, which is the most it’s seen since 2011 when hail was reported seven times.

