Indiana hailstorm causes severe damage

By FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Golf ball sized hail (Mike Lauman) Golf ball sized hail (Mike Lauman)
GREENSBURG, IN (FOX19) -

On Saturday, Greensburg, Indiana had thunderstorms that brought heavy rainfall, flooding, lightning and extremely large pieces of hail.

The largest hail reported was 2.75 inches, which is the size of a baseball.

This hail was strong enough to break the windows of cars and caused a lot of damage throughout Greensburg.

Hail has been reported four times in Greensburg in 2018, which is the most it’s seen since 2011 when hail was reported seven times.

