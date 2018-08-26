Prosecutor: Body found in farm field is missing West Chester woman

West Chester police arrested Michael Strouse, 29, for the murder of Ellen Weik, 23. (West Chester PD)

Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser confirmed Sunday the body found in a farm field two days ago is a West Chester woman reported missing three weeks ago.

"In my opinion, it is her," he said. "I am 100 percent certain. I want this guy charged. I want him off the streets."

He said her body has yet to be positively identified by the county coroner.

Gmoser commended West Chester police for staying quiet about the case while it remains under investigation and for conducting such an outstanding investigation with other authorities including the FBI.

West Chester police arrested and charged Michael Anthony Strouse, 29, with the murder of Ellen Weik, 23, early Saturday morning.

Friday evening, investigators were working to find out whether a body found in a Liberty Township field was the body of Weik.

The Butler County Coroner’s Office is expected to release its official findings on the identity of the person found deceased sometime in the next few days.

