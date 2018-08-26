Coast Guard suspends search for man missing in Lake Erie

MENTOR, Ohio (AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard says its search for a man reported missing in Lake Erie has been suspended.

Coast Guard officials said the search for a man who went missing in the lake after reportedly jumping off a boat for a swim at the Mentor Lagoons Nature Preserve and Marina was suspended Sunday. Their search may resume later pending more information.

The Coast Guard says the missing man apparently was on a boat with another person who called for help around 5 p.m Saturday when the 46-year-old man didn't resurface. The missing man reportedly was wearing a life jacket. His name wasn't immediately released.

The Coast Guard said boats, a helicopter and sonar were used to conduct the search.

Mentor is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Cleveland.

