Cincinnati firefighter injured working on townhouse blaze

A Cincinnati firefighter is recovering after being injured Sunday at the scene of a townhouse fire.

Fire crews were called out to a blaze at a townhouse in the Villages at Roll Hill on Nottingham Road around 6:19 p.m.

A firefighter was taken to the hospital with a minor injury, said District Chief Robert McWilliams.

A resident who was in the home at the time of the fire suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, said Chief McWilliams.

Four people were displaced and asked for assistance from the Red Cross.

Three townhouse apartments were damaged in the fire and damage is estimated at $70,000, said Chief McWilliams.

The fire remains under investigation.

