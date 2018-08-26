Local Vietnam vet remembers his friend John McCain

Earl Correll of Anderson Township led the charge to bring this Vietnam Veterans memorial to Eden Park (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Lauren Artino)

As tributes are pouring in across the country for Sen. John McCain and his loved ones, one of those heartfelt condolences is coming from a local man who called him a friend.

Vietnam veteran Earl Correll said he talked with McCain at least 10 times over the years and at least one of their conversations was about the Vietnam Veterans memorial at Eden Park.

Earl, the driving force behind the creation, shared with us how those conversations began and his friendship with McCain grew.

Correll said he will remember McCain as great man, an American Icon and someone who fought for Veterans issues.

"I just think he was down to earth. He was a normal 'Joe'," Correll said.

But his memories are a little more personal than ours.

His friendship with McCain began with a phone call.

Four years after the Vietnam War ended, the first American was released.

If there was one, Correll said, he knew there had to be more.

That haunted him a decade later, so he called McCain's office - more than a few times.

"I called his office for about six months," he recalled. "I figured he'd be the best one to talk to."

That tenacity eventually paid off.

"One morning in January of '89 and he said 'Is this Earl Correll?' and i said yes and he said 'This is John McCain' and it took off from there," Correll recalled.

Over the years, Earl said they talked almost a dozen times, covering topics important to them.

From veterans issues, McCain's background in war as a prisoner of war (POW) and the memorial Correll conceived here in Cincinnati's Eden Park.

He said Sen. McCain told him "Good job" once the memorial was erected in 1984.

"I had a U.S. Senator call me from Arizona in Cincinnati, Ohio. I was overwhelmed. I respect the man, I respect him highly. I feel all politicians should be as he is..as he was."

McCain had a lot of fight in him through his final days, Correll said.

"..From being a POW, all through his senate life and his career. He fought until the last time it was to say goodbye..It was just good to know him.."

Correll said he plans to reach out to the McCain family next week to send his condolences.

