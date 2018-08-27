Police: Man struck, killed by train

FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) - Authorities in northwest Ohio say a man has been struck and killed by a train.
WTOL-TV reports 46-year-old Wayne Bell was found dead Sunday morning on CSX railroad tracks in Findlay. Police say a southbound train tried to stop before it struck the Findlay man, who was lying partially on the tracks.
The two CSX employees on the train at the time of the collision weren't injured.
It's unclear why the victim was on the tracks. Police continue to investigate.
Information from: WTOL-TV, http://www.wtol.com
