Classes resume at the University of Cincinnati Monday with record enrollment for the sixth year.

Classes resume Monday at the University of Cincinnati with a record 45,000 students on campus.

This marks the sixth straight year of record enrollment for UC.

The University also is experiencing its largest number of students living in dorms, university officials say.

This also is the first college year for freshmen born in 2000.

