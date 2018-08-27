3 suspects charged with murder in death of cancer patient

Two more people have been indicted in the death of a female cancer patient found dead in the woods. (Credit: Covington Police)

The arraignment for Dakota Webster, Mercedes Jones and her father Kenneth Jones . (FOX19 NOW)

Three suspects recently indicted in the killing of a woman suffering from cancer and stealing her pain medication faced a judge on Monday.

Dakota Webster, Mercedes Jones and her father 38-year-old Kenneth Jones are charged with murder, robbery and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of 58-year-old Danita Satchwell.

Webster and Mercedes Jones were both juveniles at the time of the incident.

Satchwell’s body was found dumped in the woods near Rabbit Hash, Kentucky back in June after she had been reported as missing.

Kenneth Jones targeted his own cousin, Satchwell, in a plot to take her painkillers, according to court documents filed in Kenton County. Satchwell was a Stage 4 lung cancer patient and in "frail and in poor health," documents show.

Police called Satchwell an "easy target" for the robbery because she had a large number of painkillers in her Covington, Ky. residence.

Kenneth Jones and Webster planned and carried out the robbery at Satchwell's house, which "resulted in the death of the victim," according to court documents. Police said Kenneth Jones stored Satchwell's body in the trunk of a vehicle overnight before dumping the body in a wooded area.

A fourth suspect in connection with her death is 18-year-old Breadon Reaves, who faces a charge of facilitation of murder.

Kenneth Jones and Webster pleaded not guilty on all three counts.

Mercedes Jones' lawyer asked the court to waive a plea on her behalf. The court offered up a not guilty plea for Mercedes. She will remain In juvenile detention after the judge said she is "clearly a danger to the community."

Their pretiral is scheduled to begin Oct. 29 at 9 a.m.

