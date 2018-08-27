4-year-old girl hit, seriously hurt in Madisonville

A 4-year-old girl serious injuries when she was hit by a car in Madisonville Sunday, Cincinnati police said.

The child was not in a crosswalk and ran in front of a 2017 Acura RDX as it traveled westbound in the 5800 block of Peabody Avenue just before 3 p.m., investigators said in a news release.

She suffered serious injuries and was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital.

At last check, she was listed in serious but stable condition.

The driver of the striking vehicle was wearing his seatbelt.

Excessive speed and impairment are not factors in the crash, according to the news release.

