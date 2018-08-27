AP names Morgan, Danborn to leadership roles in eastern US

By The Associated Press



NEW YORK (AP) - The Associated Press has named an experienced photo manager and a longtime news editor to leadership roles guiding its coverage of the northeastern United States.

Peter Morgan is the new deputy news director for storytelling and photos in AP's East Region. He's served has photo editor for New York and New Jersey since 2004. Joe Danborn is the new East Region deputy news director for newsgathering. He has been AP's news editor for the Rockies since 2016.

The promotions were announced Monday by Sara Gillesby, the East Region news director.

Danborn and Morgan will work with Gillesby to lead AP's journalists in 10 states, from Ohio to Maine. They will be based at AP's headquarters, following the East Region publishing desk's move from Philadelphia to New York in early September.

