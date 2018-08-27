FBI alleges bribes, extortion by ex-Ohio House speaker

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
AP Statehouse Correspondent
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Federal investigators seized records from former Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger's office earlier this year as part of a federal criminal investigation into potential bribes and kickbacks surrounding payday lending legislation.
A subpoena and search warrant the House released Monday in response to public records requests provide new details of the FBI probe that led to the Republican rising star's sudden resignation in April.
Documents show U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman sought three boxes and a thumb drive that investigators believe contain evidence of extortion, conspiracy to commit extortion, attempt to commit extortion and bribery.
Investigators also sought documentation of Rosenberger's travels and communications with payday industry lobbyists Stephen Dimon Jr. and Leslie Gaines, and Carol Stewart, senior vice president of the payday lending company Advance America.
His attorney has said Rosenberger has nothing to hide.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser confirmed Sunday the body found in Liberty Township Friday is the missing West Chester woman.Full Story >
Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser confirmed Sunday the body found in Liberty Township Friday is the missing West Chester woman.Full Story >
A 4-year-old girl serious injuries when she was hit by a car in Madisonville Sunday, Cincinnati police said.Full Story >
A 4-year-old girl serious injuries when she was hit by a car in Madisonville Sunday, Cincinnati police said.Full Story >
A Hamilton County deputy lost his battle with advanced pancreatic and liver cancers Friday.Full Story >
A Hamilton County deputy lost his battle with advanced pancreatic and liver cancers Friday.Full Story >
As Tributes are pouring in across the country for McCain and his loved ones, one of those heartfelt condolences is coming from a man who called McCain a friend.Full Story >
As Tributes are pouring in across the country for McCain and his loved ones, one of those heartfelt condolences is coming from a man who called McCain a friend.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >