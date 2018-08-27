Cincinnati police to discuss fatal gunfire exchange

CINCINNATI (AP) - Police in Cincinnati plan to provide more details of a gunfire exchange in which a man was killed and an officer wounded.
They have scheduled a news conference for 1 p.m. EDT Monday.
Police Chief Eliot Isaac said at the scene on Friday that the officer had an arm wound that wasn't considered life-threatening. He was treated at a hospital and later released.
A suspect died at the scene.
Isaac said Friday that officers were trying to serve a felony warrant when gunfire broke out around 3:40 p.m. He didn't immediately identify the officer or suspect and said police would discuss the case after more investigation.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
