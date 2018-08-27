Cincinnati police to discuss fatal gunfire exchange

CINCINNATI (AP) - Police in Cincinnati plan to provide more details of a gunfire exchange in which a man was killed and an officer wounded.

They have scheduled a news conference for 1 p.m. EDT Monday.

Police Chief Eliot Isaac said at the scene on Friday that the officer had an arm wound that wasn't considered life-threatening. He was treated at a hospital and later released.

A suspect died at the scene.

Isaac said Friday that officers were trying to serve a felony warrant when gunfire broke out around 3:40 p.m. He didn't immediately identify the officer or suspect and said police would discuss the case after more investigation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.