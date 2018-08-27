WATCH LIVE: Cincinnati police to discuss officer-involved shooting

Live video from FOX19 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX19 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
Less than a month after a baby girl was found dead in a trash bag and her mother was charged in her death, she's receiving a proper burial.Full Story >
Less than a month after a baby girl was found dead in a trash bag and her mother was charged in her death, she's receiving a proper burial.Full Story >
A coroner says police officers fatally shot a South Carolina woman after she pointed a gun with a laser targeting system at one of the officers.Full Story >
A coroner says police officers fatally shot a South Carolina woman after she pointed a gun with a laser targeting system at one of the officers.Full Story >
A high ranking official at University Health and LSU Health and Sciences Center was charged with criminal obscenity.Full Story >
A high ranking official at University Health and LSU Health and Sciences Center was charged with criminal obscenity.Full Story >
"Good God." That was the reaction from Clermont County Sheriff Steve Leahy when he found out a man walked into the agency and asked to see him "so he could show him the power of an explosive mixture which he created,"according to a Facebook post.Full Story >
"Good God." That was the reaction from Clermont County Sheriff Steve Leahy when he found out a man walked into the agency and asked to see him "so he could show him the power of an explosive mixture which he created,"according to a Facebook post.Full Story >
A K-9 officer's death is related to his handler leaving him in his vehicle for several hours while he took part in a police training, Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said in a press conference Thursday.Full Story >
A K-9 officer's death is related to his handler leaving him in his vehicle for several hours while he took part in a police training, Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said in a press conference Thursday.Full Story >