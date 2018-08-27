WATCH LIVE: Cincinnati police to discuss officer-involved shooting

Live video from FOX19 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX19 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

An officer was injured in a shooting in East Walnut Hills. (File)

Cincinnati police officials will provide more details on the officer-involved shooting Monday at 1 p.m.

The officer who was shot Friday, Aug. 24, is doing "pretty well" after surgery Saturday, Sgt. Dan Hils says.

The male officer was taken to UC Medical Center after being struck in the arm. Police said his injury appears to be non life-threatening.

Officers were serving the suspect with a felony warrant when the shooting happened in the 2600 block of Victory Parkway in East Walnut Hills around 3:40 p.m.

The suspect who was shot died, police say.

“It was an attempt to serve a felony warrant. As they encountered the individual shots were fired. The officer was shot in the arm… we expect him to make a full recovery. We do have a suspect that is deceased," Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac said.

The Hamilton County Coroner says the suspect was in his mid 20s and was shot multiple times. Mayor John Cranley said the suspect is a known violent offender.

"He recently hurt a convenient store manager, and they were trying to serve a warrant when he pulled a gun on the officers and unfortunately one of our officers was injured. We know the officers acted appropriately and their actions were justified. We send prayers for his speedy recovery," he said.

Identities of the officer or suspect have not been released at this time.

