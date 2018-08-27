20-year sentence for driver found guilty of NKY crash that killed family of 5

Daniel Greis was found guilty on five counts of murder for the crash that killed the Pollitt family. Police say he was under the influence of marijuana when his vehicle hit the Pollitt family's vehicle head-on. (Provided)

The Oct. 26 crash killed Samantha Malohn and Rodney Pollitt, Jr., and their three children. (Photo: Provided)

A judge sentenced Daniel Greis to serve 20 years in jail after he was convicted of murder in a crash that killed a family of five. (FOX19 NOW)

Daniel Greis will spend the next 20 years in prison, a judge ordered Monday afternoon.

Greis, 58, is the northern Kentucky driver convicted of murder after killing a family of five on Oct. 26.

Kenton County prosecutors say Greis was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana when he was driving a vehicle that hit another vehicle head-on, on Staffordsburg Road in Independence.

That crash killed Samantha Malohn, 27, Rodney Pollitt, Jr., 26, and their three children; Hailieann, 9, Brenden, 8, and Cailie, 6.

His BAC was approximately between .083 and .092, according to officials. The legal driving limit in Kentucky is .08.

Monday, Greis' attorney said Greis is ready to move on from the crash and plans to help inmates spiritually as he serves his sentence.

The Commonwealth's Attorney for Kenton County Rob Sanders says this case should be a message to anyone who thinks they can use drugs and then gets behind a wheel.

