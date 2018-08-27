Bed Bath & Beyond bringing 900 jobs to Butler County

A new Bed Bath & Beyond location is expected to bring 900 jobs to Butler County. (FOX19 NOW file)

On Monday, Governor John Kasich announced the approval of assistance for four projects set to create 1,153 new jobs statewide.

One of those projects will be in Monroe.

The location expects to create 900 full-time positions, generating $26.6 million in new annual payroll as a result of the company’s new project.

Collectively, the four statewide projects are expected to result in more than $36 million in new payroll, and spur more than $109 million in investments across Ohio.

The company is getting a 10-year job creation tax credit.

