Teen arrested for making terroristic threats toward NKY area schools

The Florence Police Department arrested a 19-year-old who was making threats toward schools in Northern Kentucky.

According to the investigation, 19-year-old Billy Jones Jr. made explicit threats, though they were not directed toward a specific school.

Officers located Jones Jr. who surrendered to police.

Police discovered a handgun inside the apartment where Jones Jr. had been staying. Through further investigation, the handgun was found to have been reported stolen in Campbellsburg, Ky.

Jones Jr. was arrested for terroristic threatening and receiving stolen property.

He is being held at the Kenton County Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.